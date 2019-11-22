MVSU plays SD State

Mississippi Valley State (0-5) vs. South Dakota State (4-3)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State and South Dakota State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses in their last game. South Dakota State lost 71-64 to Arizona on Thursday, while Mississippi Valley State fell 76-43 at Louisiana Tech on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 17.3 points and eight rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 12.9 points and 4.1 assists. For the Delta Devils, Michael Green has averaged 19 points while Jordan Lyons has put up 7.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 65 points per game and allowed 110.8 over its five-game road losing streak. South Dakota State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 62.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jackrabbits have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Delta Devils. South Dakota State has an assist on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its past three contests while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 29 of 76 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 84.8 possessions per game.

