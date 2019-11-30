Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MVSU wins its home opener, 124-70

November 30, 2019 8:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Caleb Hunter scored 32 points that included five 3-pointers and Mississippi Valley State University defeated North American University 124-70 in the Delta Devils’ home opener on Saturday.

Michael Green added 27 points, Jordan Lyons 13, Zachary Barnes 11 and Cossy Kowouto 10 for the Delta Devils (1-7), who shot 59 percent, scored 29 points off 33 Stallion turnovers and outscored the visitors 66-8 in the paint.

Francisco Martinez led the Stallions from Houston with 28 points, including seven 3-pointers. Bishop Ozan and Jacquez McQueen added 11 points each.

MVSU led 58-37 at halftime.

Advertisement

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7