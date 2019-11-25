N. Colorado, BU meet in Riviera Maya

Boston University (3-3) vs. Northern Colorado (2-3)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and Northern Colorado will meet in a postseason game at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Northern Colorado lost 69-61 to West Virginia last week, while Boston University came up short in a 69-44 game against West Virginia on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WALTER: Walter Whyte has connected on 38.5 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 58.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Northern Colorado has an assist on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Boston University has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TERRIERS: Boston University has held opposing teams to 67.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Patriot League teams.

