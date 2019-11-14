Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Colorado goes up against Northern Iowa

November 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Northern Colorado (2-1) vs. Northern Iowa (3-0)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado and Northern Iowa both look to put winning streaks together . Northern Colorado blew out Colorado College by 66 on Tuesday. Northern Iowa is coming off a 67-55 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Colorado’s Jonah Radebaugh, Trent Harris and Kai Edwards have combined to score 39 percent of all Bears scoring this season.BRILLIANT BODIE: Bodie Hume has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a collective unit has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off