N. Fla. faces Iowa

November 20, 2019 6:30 am
 
North Florida (4-1) vs. Iowa (2-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and Iowa both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won at home in their last game. Iowa earned an 87-74 win over Oral Roberts on Friday, while North Florida won easily 115-39 over Trinity Baptist on Monday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The powerful Luka Garza is putting up a double-double (21.3 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.3 points and five rebounds per game. The Ospreys are led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 14.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 40.7 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 30 free throws per game.

