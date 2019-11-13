Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Fla. hosts Southern Miss

November 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Southern Miss (1-1) vs. North Florida (2-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces North Florida in an early season matchup. North Florida beat Georgia Southern by three points at home on Monday, while Southern Miss came up short in a 75-69 game at South Alabama on Saturday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Boban Jacdonmi is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Leonard Harper-Baker is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Ospreys have been led by Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Miss’s LaDavius Draine has attempted 16 3-pointers and has connected on 25 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 Federal RFP Pricing Strategy Training,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated