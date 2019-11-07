Listen Live Sports

N. Illinois faces Northern Iowa

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Northern Iowa (1-0) vs. Northern Illinois (0-0)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays host to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa beat Old Dominion by five at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois went 17-17 last year and finished eighth in the MAC.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 3-8 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Panthers gave up 72.7 points per game while scoring 62.7 per contest. Northern Illinois went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 79.4 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.

