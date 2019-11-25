NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14
Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7
Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30
Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26
Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20
College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23
Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), 1 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 1 p.m.
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), 1 p.m.
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
|Ruston, La.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
