The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NAIA Football Playoff Glance

November 22, 2019 1:08 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (10-0), 1 p.m.

Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-2) at Marian (Ind.) (9-0), 1 p.m.

Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at Grand View (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1 p.m.

Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1), 1 p.m.

Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at College of Idaho (10-0), 2 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at Keiser (Fla.) (9-0), 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 30

TBD

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
Ruston, La.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

