NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (10-0), 1 p.m.
Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-2) at Marian (Ind.) (9-0), 1 p.m.
Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0), 1 p.m.
Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at Grand View (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0), 1 p.m.
Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1), 1 p.m.
Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at College of Idaho (10-0), 2 p.m.
Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at Keiser (Fla.) (9-0), 3 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 30
TBD
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
|Ruston, La.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.