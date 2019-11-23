NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14
Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7
Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30
Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26
Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20
College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 30
TBD
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
|Ruston, La.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
