NAIA Football Poll

November 5, 2019 10:44 am
 
Records through Nov. 2
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (17) 8-0 392 1
2. Marian (Ind.) 7-0 371 2
3. Kansas Wesleyan 9-0 358 3
4. Grand View 9-0 350 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 8-0 327 5
6. College of Idaho 8-0 321 6
7. Lindsey Wilson 8-0 309 7
8. Cumberlands 8-0 285 8
9. Evangel 8-1 271 9
10. Keiser 7-0 247 10
11. Saint Xavier 6-2 244 11
12. Benedictine (Kan.) 7-2 224 13
13. Saint Francis (Ind.) 6-2 201 16
14. Concordia (Mich.) 6-2 196 15
15. Reinhardt 8-2 170 17
16. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-1 159 18
17. Montana Tech 6-2 148 19
18. Baker 7-2 122 20
19. Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-1 121 12
20. Dickinson State 7-2 109 21
21. Siena Heights 7-2 99 14
22. Langston 6-2 81 22
23. Sterling 7-1 76 23
24. Montana Western 6-2 48 24
25. Indiana Wesleyan 6-2 32

Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State 7, Carroll (Mont.) 4, Dordt 3.

