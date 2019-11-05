NAIA Football Poll

|Records through Nov. 2
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (17)
|8-0
|392
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.)
|7-0
|371
|2
|3. Kansas Wesleyan
|9-0
|358
|3
|4. Grand View
|9-0
|350
|4
|5. Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-0
|327
|5
|6. College of Idaho
|8-0
|321
|6
|7. Lindsey Wilson
|8-0
|309
|7
|8. Cumberlands
|8-0
|285
|8
|9. Evangel
|8-1
|271
|9
|10. Keiser
|7-0
|247
|10
|11. Saint Xavier
|6-2
|244
|11
|12. Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-2
|224
|13
|13. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|6-2
|201
|16
|14. Concordia (Mich.)
|6-2
|196
|15
|15. Reinhardt
|8-2
|170
|17
|16. Southeastern (Fla.)
|7-1
|159
|18
|17. Montana Tech
|6-2
|148
|19
|18. Baker
|7-2
|122
|20
|19. Ottawa (Ariz.)
|8-1
|121
|12
|20. Dickinson State
|7-2
|109
|21
|21. Siena Heights
|7-2
|99
|14
|22. Langston
|6-2
|81
|22
|23. Sterling
|7-1
|76
|23
|24. Montana Western
|6-2
|48
|24
|25. Indiana Wesleyan
|6-2
|32
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State 7, Carroll (Mont.) 4, Dordt 3.
