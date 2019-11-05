NAIA Football Poll

Records through Nov. 2 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (17) 8-0 392 1 2. Marian (Ind.) 7-0 371 2 3. Kansas Wesleyan 9-0 358 3 4. Grand View 9-0 350 4 5. Northwestern (Iowa) 8-0 327 5 6. College of Idaho 8-0 321 6 7. Lindsey Wilson 8-0 309 7 8. Cumberlands 8-0 285 8 9. Evangel 8-1 271 9 10. Keiser 7-0 247 10 11. Saint Xavier 6-2 244 11 12. Benedictine (Kan.) 7-2 224 13 13. Saint Francis (Ind.) 6-2 201 16 14. Concordia (Mich.) 6-2 196 15 15. Reinhardt 8-2 170 17 16. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-1 159 18 17. Montana Tech 6-2 148 19 18. Baker 7-2 122 20 19. Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-1 121 12 20. Dickinson State 7-2 109 21 21. Siena Heights 7-2 99 14 22. Langston 6-2 81 22 23. Sterling 7-1 76 23 24. Montana Western 6-2 48 24 25. Indiana Wesleyan 6-2 32 —

Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State 7, Carroll (Mont.) 4, Dordt 3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.