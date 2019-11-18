Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

November 18, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Records through Nov. 16
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) 10-0 392 1
2. Marian (Ind.) 9-0 371 2
3. Kansas Wesleyan 11-0 356 3
4. Grand View (Iowa) 11-0 353 4
5. College of Idaho 9-0 333 6
6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 320 7
7. Keiser (Fla.) 9-0 292 9
8. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 289 5
9. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-2 272 10
10. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 250 8
11. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-2 243 11
12. Concordia (Mich.) 8-2 221 12
13. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 209 13
14. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 196 14
15. Baker (Kan.) 9-2 192 15
16. Ottawa (Ariz.) 9-1 174 16
17. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 151 18
18. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-3 124 20
19. Langston (Okla.) 8-2 123 21
20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 102 18
21. Evangel (Mo.) 8-3 101 17
22. Montana Western 7-3 76 NR
23. Waldorf (Iowa) 7-3 46 NR
24. Bethel (Kan.) 8-3 30 25
25. Carroll (Mont.) 6-3 23 22

Recieving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.

