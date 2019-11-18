NAIA Football Poll

Records through Nov. 16 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) 10-0 392 1 2. Marian (Ind.) 9-0 371 2 3. Kansas Wesleyan 11-0 356 3 4. Grand View (Iowa) 11-0 353 4 5. College of Idaho 9-0 333 6 6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 320 7 7. Keiser (Fla.) 9-0 292 9 8. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 289 5 9. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-2 272 10 10. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 250 8 11. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-2 243 11 12. Concordia (Mich.) 8-2 221 12 13. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-2 209 13 14. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 196 14 15. Baker (Kan.) 9-2 192 15 16. Ottawa (Ariz.) 9-1 174 16 17. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 151 18 18. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-3 124 20 19. Langston (Okla.) 8-2 123 21 20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 102 18 21. Evangel (Mo.) 8-3 101 17 22. Montana Western 7-3 76 NR 23. Waldorf (Iowa) 7-3 46 NR 24. Bethel (Kan.) 8-3 30 25 25. Carroll (Mont.) 6-3 23 22

Recieving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.

