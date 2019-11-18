NAIA Football Poll

|Records through Nov. 16
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa)
|10-0
|392
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.)
|9-0
|371
|2
|3. Kansas Wesleyan
|11-0
|356
|3
|4. Grand View (Iowa)
|11-0
|353
|4
|5. College of Idaho
|9-0
|333
|6
|6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|10-0
|320
|7
|7. Keiser (Fla.)
|9-0
|292
|9
|8. Northwestern (Iowa)
|9-1
|289
|5
|9. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|8-2
|272
|10
|10. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|9-1
|250
|8
|11. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|7-2
|243
|11
|12. Concordia (Mich.)
|8-2
|221
|12
|13. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-2
|209
|13
|14. Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-1
|196
|14
|15. Baker (Kan.)
|9-2
|192
|15
|16. Ottawa (Ariz.)
|9-1
|174
|16
|17. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|8-2
|151
|18
|18. Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-3
|124
|20
|19. Langston (Okla.)
|8-2
|123
|21
|20. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|7-3
|102
|18
|21. Evangel (Mo.)
|8-3
|101
|17
|22. Montana Western
|7-3
|76
|NR
|23. Waldorf (Iowa)
|7-3
|46
|NR
|24. Bethel (Kan.)
|8-3
|30
|25
|25. Carroll (Mont.)
|6-3
|23
|22
Recieving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.
