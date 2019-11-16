Listen Live Sports

...

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Ford EcoBoost 200 Results

November 16, 2019 1:40 am
 
Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134 laps, 60 points.

2. (9) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 35.

3. (2) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 40.

4. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 134, 33.

5. (4) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 134, 32.

6. (6) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 134, 35.

7. (7) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 134, 37.

8. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 134, 29.

9. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 134, 34.

10. (27) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 134, 31.

11. (1) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 134, 26.

12. (10) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134, 25.

13. (13) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 134, 24.

14. (23) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 133, 23.

15. (19) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 133, 22.

16. (26) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 133, 22.

17. (32) Jesse Little, Ford, 133, 20.

18. (15) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 133, 19.

19. (14) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (20) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (18) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 132, 16.

22. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 132, 18.

23. (28) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 132, 14.

24. (16) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 132, 13.

25. (22) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 132, 12.

26. (30) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 130, 11.

27. (29) Cory Roper, Ford, 129, 10.

28. (25) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 128, 9.

29. (17) Angela Ruch, Chevrolet, 127, 8.

30. (21) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, electrical, 113, 7.

31. (31) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, garage, 48, 6.

32. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, engine, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.487 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 31 minutes, 43 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.569 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 14 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Friesen 0; R.Chastain 1-28; A.Hill 29-32; B.Moffitt 33-35; R.Chastain 36-43; A.Hill 44-55; M.Crafton 56; A.Hill 57-63; C.Eckes 64-89; A.Hill 90-99; G.Dean 100-103; M.Crafton 104-111; A.Hill 112-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 5 times for 56 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 36 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 26 laps; M.Crafton, 2 times for 9 laps; G.Dean, 1 time for 4 laps; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: B.Moffitt, 4; A.Hill, 4; R.Chastain, 3; S.Friesen, 2; J.Sauter, 1; T.Ankrum, 1; T.Gilliland, 1; S.Boyd, 1; G.Biffle, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Crafton, 4035; 2. R.Chastain, 4033; 3. B.Moffitt, 4032; 4. S.Friesen, 4026; 5. A.Hill, 2298; 6. J.Sauter, 2238; 7. G.Enfinger, 2236; 8. T.Ankrum, 2182; 9. B.Rhodes, 773; 10. S.Creed, 726; 11. T.Gilliland, 723; 12. H.Burton, 707; 13. T.Dippel, 454; 14. A.Self, 442; 15. G.Dean, 413; 16. J.Anderson, 397.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

