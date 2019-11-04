Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

November 4, 2019
 
Through Nov. 3

1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 5.

3. Kyle Busch, 4.

3. Kevin Harvick, 4.

5. Chase Elliott, 3.

5. Brad Keselowski, 3.

7. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Ryan Blaney, 1.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

8. Kyle Larson, 1.

