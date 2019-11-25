Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

November 25, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Nov. 24

1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 6.

3. Kyle Busch, 5.

4. Kevin Harvick, 4.

5. Chase Elliott, 3.

5. Brad Keselowski, 3.

7. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Ryan Blaney, 1.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

8. Kyle Larson, 1.

