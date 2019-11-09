NASCAR-Xfinity Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 Results

Saturday

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 51.

3. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 48.

4. (13) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

5. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

6. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 36.

7. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 40.

9. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

10. (12) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

11. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199, 30.

12. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (16) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199, 24.

14. (19) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199, 41.

17. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 199, 20.

18. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (21) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 198, 18.

20. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 198, 17.

21. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 198, 16.

22. (33) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 197, 15.

23. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 197, 14.

24. (22) Joey Gase, Toyota, 196, 13.

25. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 196, 12.

26. (29) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 195, 11.

27. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 195, 10.

28. (38) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, 193, 9.

29. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 193, 8.

30. (11) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 163, 0.

31. (36) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, garage, 58, 6.

32. (34) Chad Finchum, Toyota, vibration, 58, 5.

33. (24) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, engine, 55, 4.

34. (30) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, brakes, 55, 0.

35. (28) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, brakes, 39, 2.

36. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, brakes, 34, 0.

37. (20) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, brakes, 32, 1.

38. (18) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, suspension, 27, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.941 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 52 minutes, 13 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.810 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-48; T.Reddick 49; C.Bell 50-93; T.Reddick 94; C.Custer 95-98; J.Allgaier 99-117; T.Reddick 118; J.Clements 119-120; C.Briscoe 121-134; J.Allgaier 135-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 2 times for 92 laps; J.Allgaier, 2 times for 85 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 14 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Reddick, 3 times for 3 laps; J.Clements, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 8; C.Custer, 7; T.Reddick, 5; A.Cindric, 2; J.Allgaier, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; M.Annett, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3209; 2. C.Custer, 3186; 3. T.Reddick, 3167; 4. J.Allgaier, 3164; 5. C.Briscoe, 3123; 6. M.Annett, 3112; 7. A.Cindric, 3106; 8. N.Gragson, 3083; 9. J.Nemechek, 2212; 10. B.Jones, 2173; 11. R.Sieg, 2146; 12. J.Haley, 2142; 13. G.Gaulding, 693; 14. J.Clements, 675; 15. B.Brown, 550; 16. R.Black, 546.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.