NASCAR-Xfinity O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200 laps, 60 points.

2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 41.

4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 35.

5. (11) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

6. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 42.

7. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 0.

8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 40.

9. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

10. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

12. (17) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199, 22.

16. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199, 21.

17. (27) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (18) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

21. (36) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 197, 16.

22. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197, 26.

23. (16) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 197, 14.

24. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 194, 12.

26. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193, 11.

27. (32) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 175, 10.

28. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162, 9.

29. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 160, 25.

30. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 150, 12.

31. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 139, 6.

32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, engine, 88, 5.

33. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 4.

34. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, transmission, 48, 3.

35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 35, 2.

36. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, brakes, 32, 1.

37. (33) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, accident, 17, 1.

38. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 3, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.535 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0-5; C.Bell 6-59; T.Reddick 60-74; C.Bell 75; T.Reddick 76; C.Bell 77-92; A.Cindric 93-130; T.Reddick 131-141; R.Chastain 142-170; C.Bell 171-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 4 times for 101 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 38 laps; T.Reddick, 4 times for 32 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 29 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 8; C.Custer, 7; T.Reddick, 5; A.Cindric, 2; C.Briscoe, 1; M.Annett, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Allmendinger, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 3166; 2. C.Custer, 3135; 3. T.Reddick, 3119; 4. J.Allgaier, 3101; 5. C.Briscoe, 3083; 6. M.Annett, 3073; 7. A.Cindric, 3070; 8. N.Gragson, 3054; 9. J.Nemechek, 2174; 10. B.Jones, 2143; 11. R.Sieg, 2122; 12. J.Haley, 2112; 13. G.Gaulding, 668; 14. J.Clements, 656; 15. B.Brown, 533; 16. R.Black, 523.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

