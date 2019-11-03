Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR XFINITY O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Results

November 3, 2019 12:13 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Saturday
Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

Advertisement

5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

6. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200.

8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

9. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

12. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199.

16. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199.

17. (27) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199.

18. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199.

19. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (18) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199.

21. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 197.

22. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197.

23. (16) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 197.

24. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196.

25. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 194.

26. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193.

27. (32) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 175.

28. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162.

29. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 160.

30. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Accident, 150.

31. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, Accident, 139.

32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Engine, 88.

33. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 77.

34. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Transmission, 48.

35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Carburetor, 35.

36. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Brakes, 32.

37. (33) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 17.

38. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 3.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.543 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 34 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 5.561 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 1-5; C. Bell 6-59; T. Reddick 60-74; C. Bell 75; T. Reddick 76; C. Bell 77-92; A. Cindric 93-130; T. Reddick 131-141; R. Chastain 142-170; C. Bell 171-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 4 times for 101 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 38 laps; Tyler Reddick 4 times for 32 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 29 laps.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 20,2,00,23,10,98,18,22,7,8

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,2,23,98,9,22,00,19,8

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb