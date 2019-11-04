Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

November 4, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Nov. 3

1. Christopher Bell, 3166 (8).

2. Cole Custer, 3135 (7).

3. Tyler Reddick, 3119 (5).

4. Justin Allgaier, 3101 (0).

5. Chase Briscoe, 3083 (1).

6. Michael Annett, 3073 (1).

7. Austin Cindric, 3070 (2).

8. Noah Gragson, 3054 (0).

9. John H. Nemechek, 2174 (0).

10. Brandon Jones, 2143 (1).

11. Ryan Sieg, 2122 (0).

12. Justin Haley, 2112 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 668 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 656 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 533 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 523 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 486 (0).

18. Garrett Smithley, 428 (0).

19. Stephen Leicht, 420 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 408 (0).

21. Matt Mills, 347 (0).

22. Vinnie Miller, 341 (0).

23. David Starr, 338 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 316 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 286 (0).

26. Chad Finchum, 243 (0).

27. Timmy Hill, 239 (0).

28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

29. Tommy Joe Martins, 186 (0).

30. Josh Bilicki, 179 (0).

31. Alex Labbe, 176 (0).

32. Ryan Truex, 169 (0).

33. Jeb Burton, 169 (0).

34. Landon Cassill, 152 (0).

35. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

36. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 127 (0).

37. Mike Harmon, 121 (0).

38. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

39. Stefan Parsons, 106 (0).

40. AJ Allmendinger, 105 (1).

41. Dillon Bassett, 102 (0).

42. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

43. Tyler Matthews, 67 (0).

44. Joe Graf Jr, 55 (0).

45. Elliott Sadler, 52 (0).

46. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

47. Cj McLaughlin, 49 (0).

48. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

49. Cody Ware, 45 (0).

50. Ryan Repko, 45 (0).

51. Will Rodgers, 43 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

53. Ryan Vargas, 39 (0).

54. Kyle Weatherman, 35 (0).

55. Lawson Aschenbach, 35 (0).

56. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

57. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

58. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

59. Stan Mullis, 29 (0).

60. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

61. JJ Yeley, 28 (0).

62. John Jackson, 27 (0).

63. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

64. Ja Junior Avila, 23 (0).

65. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

66. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

67. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

68. Camden Murphy, 17 (0).

69. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

70. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

71. Hermie Sadler, 13 (0).

72. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

73. Colin Garrett, 11 (0).

74. Preston Pardus, 11 (0).

75. Carl Long, 10 (0).

76. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

77. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

78. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

79. Bobby Earnhardt, 7 (0).

80. Dexter Bean, 5 (0).

