Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

November 25, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Nov. 24

1. Tyler Reddick, 4040 (6).

2. Cole Custer, 4035 (7).

3. Christopher Bell, 4032 (8).

Advertisement

4. Justin Allgaier, 4023 (1).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

5. Chase Briscoe, 2302 (1).

6. Austin Cindric, 2294 (2).

7. John H. Nemechek, 2253 (0).

8. Noah Gragson, 2246 (0).

9. Michael Annett, 2239 (1).

10. Brandon Jones, 2207 (1).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

11. Ryan Sieg, 2171 (0).

12. Justin Haley, 2155 (0).

13. Gray Gaulding, 713 (0).

14. Jeremy Clements, 699 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 574 (0).

16. Ray Black Jr, 547 (0).

17. Josh Williams, 527 (0).

18. Stephen Leicht, 449 (0).

19. Garrett Smithley, 443 (0).

20. BJ McLeod, 425 (0).

21. Matt Mills, 372 (0).

22. David Starr, 364 (0).

23. Vinnie Miller, 358 (0).

24. Joey Gase, 339 (0).

25. Zane Smith, 322 (0).

26. Chad Finchum, 250 (0).

27. Timmy Hill, 242 (0).

28. Tommy Joe Martins, 206 (0).

29. Jeb Burton, 201 (0).

30. Alex Labbe, 195 (0).

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 187 (0).

32. Landon Cassill, 175 (0).

33. Ryan Truex, 169 (0).

34. Shane Lee, 133 (0).

35. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 131 (0).

36. Mike Harmon, 129 (0).

37. Kaz Grala, 120 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 106 (0).

39. AJ Allmendinger, 105 (1).

40. Dillon Bassett, 102 (0).

41. Jeff Green, 85 (0).

42. Tyler Matthews, 83 (0).

43. Will Rodgers, 58 (0).

44. Joe Graf Jr, 55 (0).

45. Cj McLaughlin, 55 (0).

46. Elliott Sadler, 52 (0).

47. Chris Cockrum, 51 (0).

48. Ryan Vargas, 50 (0).

49. Regan Smith, 48 (0).

50. Cody Ware, 45 (0).

51. Ryan Repko, 45 (0).

52. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 41 (0).

53. Ja Junior Avila, 35 (0).

54. Kyle Weatherman, 35 (0).

55. Lawson Aschenbach, 35 (0).

56. Scott Heckert, 34 (0).

57. Jack Hawksworth, 32 (0).

58. JJ Yeley, 30 (0).

59. Ryan Ellis, 30 (0).

60. Stan Mullis, 29 (0).

61. Morgan Shepherd, 29 (0).

62. Colin Garrett, 27 (0).

63. Max Tullman, 27 (0).

64. John Jackson, 27 (0).

65. Nicolas Hammann, 22 (0).

66. Scott Lagasse Jr, 22 (0).

67. Caesar Bacarella, 17 (0).

68. Bobby Earnhardt, 16 (0).

69. Loris Hezemans, 15 (0).

70. Patrick Gallagher, 14 (0).

71. Donald Theetge, 13 (0).

72. Hermie Sadler, 13 (0).

73. Preston Pardus, 11 (0).

74. Carl Long, 10 (0).

75. Mason Diaz, 9 (0).

76. Dexter Bean, 7 (0).

77. Dick Karth, 7 (0).

78. Aaron Quine, 7 (0).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn