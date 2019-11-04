Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR Xfinity Winners

November 4, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Nov. 3

1. Christopher Bell, 8.

2. Cole Custer, 7.

3. Tyler Reddick, 5.

4. Kyle Busch, 4.

5. Austin Cindric, 2.

6. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

6. Michael Annett, 1.

6. Chase Briscoe, 1.

6. Ross Chastain, 1.

6. Brandon Jones, 1.

