The Associated Press
 
NASCAR’s Cup Series finale sells out for 6th straight year

November 15, 2019 11:59 am
 
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR says the Cup Series season finale is sold out for the sixth consecutive year.

Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Friday that all seats in the grandstands have been sold for the EcoBoost 400, although many tickets can be found in secondary markets well below face value.

The track still has some hospitality opportunities available for Sunday’s race. Tickets also remained available Friday for the Truck Series finale and the Xfinity Series finale.

Speedway president Al Garcia says “this is a true testament, not just to the hard work by everyone on our staff, but the tremendous enthusiasm in this area for an event of this stature.”

It’s the last “championship weekend” for Homestead, which will host races in March beginning in 2020. ISM Raceway near Phoenix will host NASCAR’s championship races next year and possibly beyond.

