November 3, 2019 12:41 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61 4-0-0 4-0-0 6-0-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122 2-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185 1-3-0 0-3-0 0-5-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156 2-1-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145 2-2-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181 1-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 3-0-0
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199 2-1-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218 1-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184 1-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212 0-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163 4-1-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132 4-0-0 2-2-0 5-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186 2-2-0 1-1-1 2-2-1 1-1-0 0-2-0
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122 1-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 3-0-0 5-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196 2-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251 1-3-1 2-2-0 2-4-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday’s Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

