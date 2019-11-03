Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 3, 2019 12:41 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185
Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday’s Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb