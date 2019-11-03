|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|250
|61
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|158
|131
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|78
|185
|Miami
|0
|7
|0
|.000
|77
|238
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|Tennessee
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|148
|135
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|214
|156
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|169
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|133
|181
|Cincinnati
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|124
|210
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|Oakland
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|151
|192
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|157
|157
|Denver
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|125
|151
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|190
|124
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|158
|218
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|195
|156
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|179
|184
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|196
|212
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|165
|250
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|215
|163
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|234
|158
|Detroit
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|180
|186
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|142
|144
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|Seattle
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|208
|196
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|Arizona
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|195
|251
___
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.