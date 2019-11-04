|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|270
|98
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|158
|131
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|103
|256
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|96
|211
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Tennessee
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|168
|165
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|251
|176
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|169
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|152
|205
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|124
|210
|0-3-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|182
|216
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|183
|168
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|227
|142
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|176
|255
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|195
|156
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|209
|204
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|230
|252
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|165
|250
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|226
|189
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|234
|158
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|204
|217
|2-2-0
|1-2-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|142
|144
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|248
|230
|3-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|195
|251
|1-3-1
|2-2-0
|2-4-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
___
San Francisco 28, Arizona 25
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT
Baltimore 37, New England 20
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
