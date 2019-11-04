Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 4, 2019 11:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131
Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256
N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169
Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204
Oakland 4 4 0 .500 182 216
L.A. Chargers 4 5 0 .444 183 168
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 176 255
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204
Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158
Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 28, Arizona 25

Sunday’s Games

Houston 26, Jacksonville 3

Buffalo 24, Washington 9

Advertisement

Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24

Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23

Carolina 30, Tennessee 20

Miami 26, N.Y. Jets 18

Oakland 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Denver 24, Cleveland 19

Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34, OT

Baltimore 37, New England 20

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18

Thursday, Nov. 7

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday, Nov. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term