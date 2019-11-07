All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 4-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 158 131 3-2-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Jets 1 7 0 .125 96 211 1-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Tennessee 4 5 0 .444 168 165 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 6 2 0 .750 251 176 3-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 2 6 0 .250 152 205 0-3-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210 0-3-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 0-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 6 3 0 .667 252 204 2-3-0 4-0-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 4-1-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 176 255 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156 4-0-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252 0-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189 4-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 4-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Detroit 3 4 1 .438 204 217 2-2-0 1-2-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 142 144 1-3-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 3-0-0 5-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230 3-2-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251 1-3-1 2-2-0 2-4-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.