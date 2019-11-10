|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|270
|98
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|158
|131
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|103
|256
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|96
|211
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Tennessee
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|168
|165
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|300
|189
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|169
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|152
|205
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|137
|259
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|252
|204
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|208
|240
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|3-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|227
|142
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|176
|255
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|195
|156
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|209
|204
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|230
|252
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|165
|250
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|226
|189
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|234
|158
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Detroit
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|204
|217
|2-2-0
|1-2-1
|2-2-1
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|142
|144
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|3-0-0
|5-0-0
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|248
|230
|3-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|195
|251
|1-3-1
|2-2-0
|2-4-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
___
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
