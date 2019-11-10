All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 Miami 1 7 0 .125 103 256 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 Indianapolis 5 3 0 .625 182 177 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204 Tampa Bay 2 6 0 .250 230 252 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189 Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230 L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 Arizona 3 5 1 .389 195 251

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

