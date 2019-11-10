|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|270
|98
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|174
|150
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|130
|238
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|103
|256
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|238
|191
|Indianapolis
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|182
|177
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|Jacksonville
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|176
|189
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|300
|189
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|176
|169
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|171
|221
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|137
|259
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|284
|239
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|208
|240
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|149
|170
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|227
|142
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|203
|289
|Washington
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|108
|219
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|204
|182
|Carolina
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|209
|204
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|260
|279
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|191
|259
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|226
|189
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|234
|158
|Chicago
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|157
|Detroit
|3
|5
|1
|.389
|217
|237
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|235
|102
|Seattle
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|248
|230
|L.A. Rams
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|214
|174
|Arizona
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|222
|281
___
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.