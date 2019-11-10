Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 10, 2019 7:15 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 4-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 3-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 2-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 4 4 0 .500 176 169 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 2-3-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 4-1-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 4-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 5 3 0 .625 209 204 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 226 189 4-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 4-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 2-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 2-2-0 1-3-1 2-3-1 1-2-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 3-0-0 5-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230 3-2-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174 2-2-0 3-1-0 3-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281 1-3-1 2-3-0 2-5-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Carolina at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

