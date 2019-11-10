All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102 Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230 L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191 Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

