The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 10, 2019 8:04 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189
Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 3 0 .625 227 142
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182
Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 6 3 0 .667 234 158
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

___

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

