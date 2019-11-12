All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 4-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 3-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 2-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181 4-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 2-3-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 4-1-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 4-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 5-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182 4-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 2-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 2-2-0 1-3-1 2-3-1 1-2-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 3-2-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191 2-2-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281 1-3-1 2-3-0 2-5-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13

Chicago 20, Detroit 13

Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9

Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32

N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27

Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16

Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27

Miami 16, Indianapolis 12

Green Bay 24, Carolina 16

Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12

Minnesota 28, Dallas 24

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

Monday’s Games

Seattle 27, San Francisco 24, OT

Thursday, Nov. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday, Nov. 18

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

