All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191 Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

