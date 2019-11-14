Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
National Football League

November 14, 2019 11:55 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 4-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 2-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 3-2-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 2-3-0 0-4-0 0-6-0 2-1-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-1-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 2-3-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 0-4-0 0-5-0 0-5-0 0-4-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 2-3-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 4-1-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 2-3-0 1-3-0 3-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170 3-2-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 4-1-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 1-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 0-1-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 0-3-0 1-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 5-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182 4-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 2-3-0 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 2-2-0 1-3-1 2-3-1 1-2-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 3-2-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191 2-2-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281 1-3-1 2-3-0 2-5-1 1-1-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

