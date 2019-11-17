|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|270
|98
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|6-1-0
|2-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|211
|170
|3-2-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|164
|255
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|3-1-0
|0-4-0
|Miami
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|139
|305
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-6-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|227
|206
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-4-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Houston
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|245
|232
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|5-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|189
|222
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|341
|196
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|202
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|192
|228
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|.000
|137
|259
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|0-5-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|284
|239
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|208
|240
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|172
|197
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|197
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|224
|213
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|203
|289
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|125
|253
|0-5-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|238
|199
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|228
|257
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-5-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|220
|262
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|277
|313
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-6-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|250
|205
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|289
|205
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|162
|157
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|244
|272
|2-3-0
|1-3-1
|2-4-1
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|259
|129
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Seattle
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|275
|254
|3-2-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|226
|191
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|222
|281
|1-3-1
|2-3-0
|2-5-1
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
___
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7
Baltimore 41, Houston 7
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17
Dallas 35, Detroit 27
Minnesota 27, Denver 23
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17
Buffalo 37, Miami 20
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.