All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206 Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191 Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

