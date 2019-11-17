|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|287
|108
|4-0-0
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|211
|170
|3-2-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|164
|255
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|3-1-0
|0-4-0
|Miami
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|139
|305
|1-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-6-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|227
|206
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|5-4-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Houston
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|245
|232
|3-1-0
|3-3-0
|5-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|197
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|189
|222
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-4-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|341
|196
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|202
|4-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|192
|228
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|10
|0
|.000
|147
|276
|0-4-0
|0-6-0
|0-6-0
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|284
|239
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Oakland
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|225
|250
|5-1-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|207
|194
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-5-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|172
|197
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|286
|197
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|5-3-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|234
|230
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|203
|289
|1-4-0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Washington
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|125
|253
|0-5-0
|1-4-0
|0-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|238
|199
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|6-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|228
|257
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-5-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|Atlanta
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|220
|262
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|277
|313
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-6-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|250
|205
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|289
|205
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|169
|174
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|244
|272
|2-3-0
|1-3-1
|2-4-1
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|295
|155
|4-1-0
|5-0-0
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|275
|254
|3-2-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|243
|198
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|7
|1
|.318
|248
|317
|1-3-1
|2-4-0
|2-6-1
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
___
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7
Baltimore 41, Houston 7
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17
Dallas 35, Detroit 27
Minnesota 27, Denver 23
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17
Buffalo 37, Miami 20
San Francisco 36, Arizona 26
Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10
New England 17, Philadelphia 10
L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
