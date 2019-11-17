All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108 Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 South W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206 Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250 L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174 Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198 Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

