All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108 4-0-0 5-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 3-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 2-3-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 3-1-0 0-4-0 Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 1-5-0 1-3-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206 4-2-0 2-2-0 5-4-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232 3-1-0 3-3-0 5-2-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 2-3-0 5-1-0 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250 5-1-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 0-5-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-5-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 1-3-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 1-4-0 2-3-0 3-6-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 5-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174 2-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 2-3-0 1-3-1 2-4-1 1-2-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155 4-1-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 3-2-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198 3-2-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317 1-3-1 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Advertisement

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.