Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 21, 2019 11:27 pm
 
3 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108 4-0-0 5-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 3-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 2-3-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 3-1-0 0-4-0
Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 1-5-0 1-3-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249 4-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-5-0 1-0-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 2-3-0 5-1-0 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250 5-1-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-3-0
Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-1-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 0-5-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-5-0 3-0-0 1-2-0
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 1-3-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 2-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 1-4-0 2-3-0 3-6-0 0-1-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 5-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174 2-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 2-3-0 1-3-1 2-4-1 1-2-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155 4-1-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 3-2-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198 3-2-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317 1-3-1 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas