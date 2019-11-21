All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108 4-0-0 5-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 3-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 2-3-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 3-1-0 0-4-0 Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 1-5-0 1-3-0 2-6-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249 4-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-5-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 4-2-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276 0-4-0 0-6-0 0-6-0 0-4-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 2-3-0 5-1-0 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250 5-1-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 3-2-0 3-2-0 5-3-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 1-4-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 0-5-0 1-4-0 0-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 4-1-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 2-3-0 3-2-0 2-5-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 1-3-0 2-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 1-4-0 2-3-0 3-6-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 5-1-0 3-1-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174 2-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 2-3-0 1-3-1 2-4-1 1-2-0 0-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155 4-1-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254 3-2-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198 3-2-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317 1-3-1 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.