All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117 Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 231 173 N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258 Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226 Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217 Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212 Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252 Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284 L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 5 0 .545 295 210 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247 N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308 Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 272 230 Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291 Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335 Atlanta 3 8 0 .273 242 297 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 5 6 0 .455 188 188 Detroit 3 7 1 .318 260 291 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163 Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263 L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198 Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

Thursday’s Games

Houston 20, Indianapolis 17

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3

Buffalo 20, Denver 3

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41, Miami 24

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Washington 19, Detroit 16

Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22

New Orleans 34, Carolina 31

Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20

New England 13, Dallas 9

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

