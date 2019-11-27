Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

November 27, 2019 10:09 am
 
3 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117 5-0-0 5-1-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 231 173 4-2-0 4-1-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-6-0 3-1-0 0-4-0
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346 1-5-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249 4-1-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-5-0 1-0-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217 4-2-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264 2-3-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-2-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202 4-1-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252 3-3-0 2-3-0 5-3-0 0-3-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292 0-5-0 0-6-0 0-7-0 0-4-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 2-3-0 5-1-0 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-0-0
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 2-4-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 0-3-0
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217 2-3-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 6 5 0 .545 295 210 3-2-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-6-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269 1-5-0 1-4-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 272 230 5-1-0 4-1-0 7-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291 2-3-0 3-3-0 2-6-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335 1-4-0 3-3-0 4-6-0 0-1-0 2-3-0
Atlanta 3 8 0 .273 242 297 1-4-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242 5-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 5 6 0 .455 188 188 3-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Detroit 3 7 1 .318 260 291 2-3-0 1-4-1 2-5-1 1-2-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163 5-1-0 5-0-0 7-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263 3-2-0 6-0-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243 3-3-0 3-2-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 0-2-0
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317 1-3-1 2-4-0 2-6-1 1-1-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

