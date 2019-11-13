National League 2019 Cy Young Voting

Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot Jacob deGrom, Mets 29 1 – – – 207 Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers 1 10 8 7 3 72 Max Scherzer, Nationals – 8 8 6 4 72 Jack Flaherty, Cardinals – 5 11 6 4 69 Stephen Strasburg, Nationals – 6 1 9 8 53 Mike Soroka, Braves – – 1 6 9 Sonny Gray, Reds – – – – 4 4 Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers – – 1 – – 3 Walker Buehler, Dodgers – – – 1 – 2 Kirby Yates, Padres – – – 1 – 2 Patrick Corbin, Nationals – – – – 1 1

