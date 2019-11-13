Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League 2019 Cy Young Voting

November 13, 2019 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Tot
Jacob deGrom, Mets 29 1 207
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers 1 10 8 7 3 72
Max Scherzer, Nationals 8 8 6 4 72
Jack Flaherty, Cardinals 5 11 6 4 69
Stephen Strasburg, Nationals 6 1 9 8 53
Mike Soroka, Braves 1 6 9
Sonny Gray, Reds 4 4
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 1 3
Walker Buehler, Dodgers 1 2
Kirby Yates, Padres 1 2
Patrick Corbin, Nationals 1 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated