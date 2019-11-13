National League 2019 Cy Young Voting

|Total points on a 7-4-3-2-1 basis
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Tot
|Jacob deGrom, Mets
|29
|1
|–
|–
|–
|207
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers
|1
|10
|8
|7
|3
|72
|Max Scherzer, Nationals
|–
|8
|8
|6
|4
|72
|Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
|–
|5
|11
|6
|4
|69
|Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
|–
|6
|1
|9
|8
|53
|Mike Soroka, Braves
|–
|–
|1
|6
|9
|Sonny Gray, Reds
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4
|4
|Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
|–
|–
|1
|–
|–
|3
|Walker Buehler, Dodgers
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|2
|Kirby Yates, Padres
|–
|–
|–
|1
|–
|2
|Patrick Corbin, Nationals
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|1
