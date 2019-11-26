Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Navy tops Cornell 72-61 behind Carter, Davis

November 26, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. and Cam Davis scored 24 points apiece as Navy defeated Cornell 72-61 on Tuesday night.

Greg Summers had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Navy (3-3), ahich led 42-29 at halftime.

Jimmy Boeheim had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Big Red (1-6), who have now lost six straight games. Terrance McBride added 12 points.

Navy matches up against Brown on the road on Saturday. Cornell matches up against Towson at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established