The Associated Press
 
NBA adds DraftKings as official sports betting operator

November 4, 2019 9:38 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The NBA has agreed to a multiyear deal making DraftKings an official sports betting operator.

The Boston-based company joins a half-dozen others, including MGM and longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel, with deals that allow them the rights to official betting data and NBA logos.

Professional sports leagues have long banned any connection to gambling. But in the past few years they have embraced it and sought to profit from both daily fantasy sports and outright gambling on games. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out a law that in effect prohibited sports gambling in most states.

The league says it will work with DraftKings to protect the integrity of NBA games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_NBA

