NBA G League

November 13, 2019 10:23 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Westchester 1 1 .500 ½
Long Island 1 1 .500 ½
Delaware 1 1 .500 ½
Raptors 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 ½
Windy City 1 1 .500 1
Grand Rapids 1 2 .333
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 2 1 .667
Erie 1 1 .500 ½
Capital City 1 1 .500 ½
College Park 1 1 .500 ½
Greensboro 1 2 .333 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 0 1.000
Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500
Iowa 1 1 .500
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 2 0 1.000
Santa Cruz 2 1 .667 ½
Stockton 1 1 .500 1
South Bay 0 1 .000
Northern Arizona 0 1 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333
Austin 1 2 .333
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 ½
Texas 0 2 .000 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz 122, Rio Grande Valley 112

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 113, Austin 97

Canton 121, Grand Rapids 105

Iowa 122, Salt Lake City 116

Wisconsin 123, Capital City 113

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

