|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Grand Rapids
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|½
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|½
Santa Cruz 122, Rio Grande Valley 112
Westchester 116, Greensboro 109
Memphis 113, Austin 97
Canton 121, Grand Rapids 105
Iowa 122, Salt Lake City 116
Wisconsin 123, Capital City 113
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
