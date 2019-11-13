All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Long Island 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 1 1 .500 ½ Raptors 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 2 0 1.000 — Wisconsin 2 1 .667 ½ Windy City 1 1 .500 1 Grand Rapids 1 2 .333 1½ Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 2 1 .667 — Erie 1 1 .500 ½ Capital City 1 1 .500 ½ College Park 1 1 .500 ½ Greensboro 1 2 .333 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 3 0 1.000 — Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000 ½ Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½ Iowa 1 1 .500 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 2 0 1.000 — Santa Cruz 2 1 .667 ½ Stockton 1 1 .500 1 South Bay 0 1 .000 1½ Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333 — Austin 1 2 .333 — Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 ½ Texas 0 2 .000 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz 122, Rio Grande Valley 112

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 113, Austin 97

Canton 121, Grand Rapids 105

Iowa 122, Salt Lake City 116

Wisconsin 123, Capital City 113

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

