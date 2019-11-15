|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Grand Rapids
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Agua Caliente
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Santa Cruz
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|½
___
Westchester 116, Greensboro 109
Memphis 113, Austin 97
Canton 121, Grand Rapids 105
Iowa 122, Salt Lake City 116
Wisconsin 123, Capital City 113
Texas 117, Northern Arizona 113
South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 93
Stockton 132, Sioux Falls 112
South Bay 121, Sioux Falls 118
Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
