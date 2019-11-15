Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 15, 2019 12:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Westchester 1 1 .500 ½
Long Island 1 1 .500 ½
Delaware 1 1 .500 ½
Raptors 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 ½
Windy City 1 1 .500 1
Grand Rapids 1 2 .333
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 2 1 .667
Erie 1 1 .500 ½
Capital City 1 1 .500 ½
College Park 1 1 .500 ½
Greensboro 1 2 .333 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 0 1.000
Sioux Falls 2 2 .500
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500
Iowa 1 1 .500
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
South Bay 2 1 .667
Stockton 2 1 .667
Agua Caliente 2 1 .667
Santa Cruz 2 1 .667
Northern Arizona 0 2 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333
Austin 1 2 .333
Texas 1 2 .333
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 ½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 113, Austin 97

Canton 121, Grand Rapids 105

Advertisement

Iowa 122, Salt Lake City 116

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Wisconsin 123, Capital City 113

Texas 117, Northern Arizona 113

South Bay 110, Agua Caliente 93

Stockton 132, Sioux Falls 112

Thursday’s Games

South Bay 121, Sioux Falls 118

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off