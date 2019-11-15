|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Long Island
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Raptors
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Windy City
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Canton
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Erie
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Greensboro
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Santa Cruz
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Texas
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Austin
|1
|3
|.250
|½
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|½
___
South Bay 121, Sioux Falls 118
Memphis 125, Stockton 110
Capital City 106, Erie 89
Delaware 152, Long Island 137
Grand Rapids 129, Greensboro 122
Maine 103, Fort Wayne 100
Windy City 111, Canton 97
Agua Caliente 130, Iowa 102
Wisconsin 115, Raptors 109
Santa Cruz 119, Austin 102
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.
Windy City at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
