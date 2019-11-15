Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 15, 2019 10:40 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 2 0 1.000
Delaware 2 1 .667 ½
Westchester 1 1 .500 1
Long Island 1 2 .333
Raptors 0 2 .000 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 3 1 .750
Windy City 2 1 .667 ½
Canton 2 1 .667 ½
Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 1
Fort Wayne 0 3 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Capital City 2 1 .667
Lakeland 2 1 .667
College Park 1 1 .500 ½
Erie 1 2 .333 1
Greensboro 1 3 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 4 0 1.000
Sioux Falls 2 2 .500 2
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 2
Iowa 1 2 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 3 1 .750
Santa Cruz 3 1 .750
South Bay 2 1 .667 ½
Stockton 2 2 .500 1
Northern Arizona 0 2 .000 2
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333
Texas 1 2 .333
Austin 1 3 .250 ½
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 ½

___

Thursday’s Games

South Bay 121, Sioux Falls 118

Friday’s Games

Memphis 125, Stockton 110

Capital City 106, Erie 89

Delaware 152, Long Island 137

Grand Rapids 129, Greensboro 122

Maine 103, Fort Wayne 100

Windy City 111, Canton 97

Agua Caliente 130, Iowa 102

Wisconsin 115, Raptors 109

Santa Cruz 119, Austin 102

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

