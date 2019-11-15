All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 2 0 1.000 — Delaware 2 1 .667 ½ Westchester 1 1 .500 1 Long Island 1 2 .333 1½ Raptors 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 3 1 .750 — Windy City 2 1 .667 ½ Canton 2 1 .667 ½ Grand Rapids 2 2 .500 1 Fort Wayne 0 3 .000 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 2 1 .667 — Lakeland 2 1 .667 — College Park 1 1 .500 ½ Erie 1 2 .333 1 Greensboro 1 3 .250 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 4 0 1.000 — Sioux Falls 2 2 .500 2 Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 2 Iowa 1 2 .333 2½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 3 1 .750 — Santa Cruz 3 1 .750 — South Bay 2 1 .667 ½ Stockton 2 2 .500 1 Northern Arizona 0 2 .000 2 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333 — Texas 1 2 .333 — Austin 1 3 .250 ½ Salt Lake City 0 2 .000 ½

Thursday’s Games

South Bay 121, Sioux Falls 118

Friday’s Games

Memphis 125, Stockton 110

Capital City 106, Erie 89

Delaware 152, Long Island 137

Grand Rapids 129, Greensboro 122

Maine 103, Fort Wayne 100

Windy City 111, Canton 97

Agua Caliente 130, Iowa 102

Wisconsin 115, Raptors 109

Santa Cruz 119, Austin 102

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors at Maine, 1 p.m.

Windy City at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

